Oklahoma Lawmaker Proposing to Keep Daylight Savings Time Year Round

We're just a few weeks away from the fall back where we will lose an hour and go crazy the next few weeks with the change. So why do we do this?

The idea for daylight savings was proposed all the way back in 1784 by Benjamin Franklin, and many other scholars at the time. The idea was to move the clocks back an hour to observe more daylight during the summer months. This didn't actually become a thing until after World War II, the logic behind it was that if we move the clocks back, we will have more daylight during the day and will consume less energy.

It is estimated by moving the clocks back, we save around 1% of energy consumption as a country, which if you count everybody in the nation, that is a lot of energy. However, this number is highly debated nowadays and some think that doing the fall back is pointless. Hawaii and Arizona do not do the fall back like the rest of the country and just keep the daylight savings hours year round.

Another state considering it is Oklahoma, this morning a hearing was held about keeping the daylight savings time year round. Senator Blake Stephens out of Tahlequah is the one heading up this study that shows the fall back doesn't really do much than cause an inconvenience for all of us. Presenters for the study will be representatives from the agricultural industry, business sector, health and mental fields, and a retired meteorologist.

You can watch the meeting that happened just a few hours ago. Just click new recordings and select general government for today. The daylight savings proposal happens at about the 9:05 mark. I am all for keeping daylight savings year round across the country. The fall back just screws me up, for a few weeks in fact. This topic comes up every year and we will see if more states hop on board.

