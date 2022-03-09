Remember Texoma – You’re Going to be Very Tired Next Week

I really wish the powers that be would stop jacking with my sleep.

Have you ever met anyone who likes time changes? I haven’t. Yet, here we are doing the same silly exercise twice a year.

And this Sunday (March 13) we’ll do it all over again. It’s time to “spring forward” as they say and move the clocks ahead one hour at 2:00 am.

Get our free mobile app

This means your alarm will go off an hour early on Sunday if you’re the church-going type. And if you’re like me, you’ll spend the rest of the day disoriented as hell. In fact, as I get older, I’m disoriented for about a week after the time changes.

Don’t get me wrong – I actually like Daylight Saving Time. I love the fact that I can actually do some work outside or go play a little disc golf when I get off work in the evenings. It’s just that I hate the adjustment.

So obviously, I’m firmly in the camp of those who want Daylight Saving Time to become the norm year-round.

And if the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 passes, that’s exactly what will happen. I’m not sure what the hold-up is because the bill had overwhelming bipartisan support, but according to Bill Track 50, it's been in committee since February 2, 2021.

Hopefully, Congress will get to work on that thing and pass it sooner rather than later. Because I would love nothing more than for this Sunday to mark the last time we have to adjust our clocks.

Weird Historical Markers in Texoma You probably know about some of this Historical Markers throughout Texoma. Maybe something signfying one of our schools or the Hotter N' Hell Hundred . Maybe one of the famous Wichitans like Joseph Kemp or Frank Kell. Today though, I want to share some of the less well known historical markers in Texoma.

Awesome Treehouse at Possum Kingdom Lake Just a short drive from Wichita Falls, Texas, this Airbnb treehouse would make for a unique experience at Possum Kingdom Lake.