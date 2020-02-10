Oklahoma Leads the Country in Medical Marijuana Dispensary Licenses

Congratulations?

When I think of medical marijuana. I think of California, Colorado, or maybe Nevada. Turns out our neighbors to the north lead the country in medical marijuana dispensary licenses. A study from Cannabiz Media shows Oklahoma has the most dispensary licenses in the country. However, this does not mean Oklahoma has the most dispensaries, they currently sit at number two in the country for that.

Oklahoma also has nine of the top 30 cities in medical marijuana dispensaries per capita. Many say the reason for this, it was easier for people in Oklahoma to get their licenses compared to other states. However, some people say this could be bad thing for those businesses.

With so many options, not everyone will probably be able to stay open. We will see how this all goes a few years down the line. As of right now, it looks to be a booming business in Oklahoma.