Oklahoma Woman Wants to Have National Red Solo Cup Day

Every day is some stupid national holiday, so I say why not!

Hot Take: National Days Are Stupid

So I decided to see if today (February 8th) has any national holidays. Guess what? We have THIRTEEN national holidays today. It's Molasses Bar Day, Iowa Day, Kite Flying Day, to name a few and I know it sounds like I made those up. They're 100% real. So whenever anyone wants to add a national holiday, I say go for it. At the end of the day, what's one more on the calendar?

February 5th, Red Solo Cup Day?

In case you have been living under a rock the past few days. Country music fans have been mourning the death of artist Toby Keith. One of his most popular songs is 'Red Solo Cup', which came out back in 2012. In case you don't know Toby Keith was born in Clifton, Oklahoma and an Oklahoma woman wants to honor him with his own day.

Official Petition for Red Solo Cup Day

Leah Savage of Moore, Oklahoma has filed the petition on Change.org. Her petition reads as follows:

On February 5th, 2024, we lost a country music legend - Toby Keith. His memory lives on in our hearts and through his music. One of his most iconic songs, "Red Solo Cup," has become an anthem for gatherings and celebrations across the nation. In honor of Toby Keith's legacy and his contribution to country music, we propose that February 5th be recognized as National Red Solo Cup Day.

This isn't just about commemorating a beloved artist; it's about celebrating the spirit of unity, camaraderie, and joy that Toby Keith embodied in his song "Red Solo Cup." This song has been played over 50 million times on Spotify alone (Spotify Charts), underscoring its widespread popularity and cultural significance.

By declaring February 5th as National Red Solo Cup Day, we can ensure that Toby Keith's legacy continues to inspire future generations. This day would serve not only as a tribute to an iconic musician but also as a reminder of the power of music to bring people together.

Join us in honoring Toby Keith by signing this petition to establish February 5th as National Red Solo Cup Day. Your signature could make all the difference in preserving the memory of an artist who touched so many lives with his music.

If you're interested in signing the petition, you can click the link above or right here.

