Where to Get the Best Handmade Chocolate in Texas?
Today is Valentine's Day and a lot of boxes of chocolates will be purchased at the last minute time. Next time, invest in one of these awesome Texas chocolate boxes.
Scroll Through to See Some Amazing Texas Chocolate
"Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get," as the great Forrest Gump once said. Well I can guarantee you at any of these places, you're going to get some amazing chocolate, plus you get to support Texas while doing so. Who doesn't love that?
Wiseman House Chocolate in Hico, Texas
Delysia Chocolatier in Austin
Tejas Chocolate Craftory in Tomball
Dr. Sue's Chocolate in Grapevine
Coca Moda in Waco
Dude, Sweet in Dallas
Candies by Vletas in Abliene
Quintessential Chocolates in Fredricksburg
Cacao & Cardamon in Houston
La India Packing Co in Laredo
^So this last one is weird. If you type in Best Chocolate in Texas. This place keeps coming up, but it's a spice company. Turns out they make their own Mexican style sweet chocolate cocoa. So if you prefer sipping your chocolate. Give this place a try. All info taken from Texas Highways. Let me know where you plan on getting your chocolate this year.
