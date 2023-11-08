Two Texas Airports Lead the Nation in Flight Cancellations

Keep this in mind if you plan on flying this holiday season.

I haven’t flown in many years. Thinking back, I believe the last time I was on a plane was in the fall of 1995. So, I am way out of the loop when it comes to all the changes that were put into place after 9/11.

But my understanding is that even though flying could be a whole lot of hurry up and wait in the 90s, that was nothing compared to how long the wait times are in this day and age.

And nothing could be more frustrating than waiting all that time only to have your flight canceled and have to wait even longer to get to your destination. I would be pulling my hair out in frustration.

So, if you’re like me and getting to your destination as quickly as possible is a top priority, you want to know which airports are notorious for canceling flights. Unfortunately for us Texans, the airport with the most flight cancellations is located in the Lone Star State.

Researchers with the financial website IPX 1031 gathered data from the U.S. Department of Transportation to determine which U.S. airports experienced the most delays and cancellations to help inform travelers’ decisions this holiday season and the results were not good for those of us who fly out of North Texas.

Researchers found that Dallas Love Field leads the nation in canceled flights.

And the worst part is that it doesn’t get much better with Dallas/Fort Worth International. DFW is the airport with the fifth most cancellations in the U.S.

Hearing that, I'm thinking maybe it’s best to head north of the Red River the next time I need to take a flight.

