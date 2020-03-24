Oklahoma Thief Convinced Clerk He Was There to Work Shift, Then He Robbed the Place

I have to admit, it's a pretty smart idea.

Up in Oklahoma City, police could use your help in identifying this gentleman. He showed up to the convenience store, in uniform. He said, he was there to relieve the clerk of her duties and she could leave early. Since he had a shirt with the logo of the business on it, she believed him.

Here's what's crazy. He actually worked a little bit. He checked out a few customers for a few minutes. Once the place was empty, he locked the doors. He then stole all the money, cigars and lottery tickets, and fled the business. Suspect was seen driving a blue mid-90's Chevy Suburban.

If you know this guy, call the OKC Crime Stoppers with tips at 405-235-7300 or www.okccrimetips.com. Case # 20-22825