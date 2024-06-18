Equipment Valued at Over $55,000 Stolen from Wichita Falls Contractor

Wichita Falls Police need your help identifying the suspect in a recent theft.

At around 9:27 am on Friday, June 14, a suspect riding a bicycle stole a GPS base unit and tripod that was set up in front of the Wilson Contracting construction yard at 6600 Seymour Highway. The estimated value of the unit is more than $55,000.

The suspect is described as a thin Hispanic male in his 20s, wearing a black Reebok t-shirt with cutoff sleeves, black shoes, and a backward baseball cap.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

