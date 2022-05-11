Oklahoma Woman Tried to Frame Husband with Child Porn, Messed Up BIG Time

This lady tried to get her husband in serious trouble and now everything is falling on her.

Divorces can be an ugly thing, especially when kids are involved. Who gets custody of the kids? Well, usually left up for a court to decide. Looks like Lacey Husks wanted to make sure she got custody of her kids so she tried to get her husband thrown in jail. How? By framing him and making it appear he had child porn.

Lacey apparently took her soon to be ex-husband's old phone and screen shotted several images of child porn onto it. How much? Over 900 images were put on there allegedly by Lacey and her friend Angel Moore. I guess they thought that was enough and took the phone to the police station to tell them what "the husband was doing". Once an investigation was underway, the women's story began to change.

"These two females came up the idea and plotted to make this happen and it backfired," Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said. "Now, they are the ones looking at some jail time for this." Looks like this will not help Lacey get custody of her kids. She is now facing charges of conspiracy and false reporting. Her friend Angela is also facing the same charges.

Lacey gets the added bonus of child pornography possession since she allegedly put the images onto the phone. "This is unacceptable to me," Mullett said. "This is disturbing because they are conspiring to put someone in jail for the rest of their life. They are exploiting children in order to do that." Moore is out of jail and Husks is still in jail on a $250,000 bond.

