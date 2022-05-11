Sharon Osbourne – ‘Everybody Has the Right’ to Tweet, Including Trump + the Taliban

Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has been a hot button topic of discussion lately, especially with his push toward free speech and recently stating that he would reverse the social media site's ban on former president Donald Trump which was implemented after the January 6 Capitol Riot. Sharon Osbourne, who has recently spoken about being "cancelled" herself, recently spoke with TMZ and added that she thinks it's the right thing to do to allow free speech via the social media platform.

Osbourne, who was entering her car outside a Beverly Hills Neiman Marcus, was asked by the TMZ reporter about Musk's purchase of the site and his plan to remove the band on Trump. "Hey listen, if they have the Taliban and they have the guy that runs Iran, they might as well have Trump," stated Sharon.

When pressed about having a right to be on the social media platform, Osbourne clarified, "Everybody has the right, even the Taliban."

When asked about Musk's motivations for buying the site, Osbourne shut down any negativity telling the reporter, "I love Elon, so I don't have anything bad to say about him."

Also within the brief chat, Osbourne revealed that her husband Ozzy was "still testing positive" for COVID, but she was confident that he would make a full recovery. See the discussion in full here.

Osbourne, who exited the CBS talk show The Talk in 2021 amid controversy over an on air confrontation with co-host Sheryl Underwood concerning race and the comments of Osbourne's friend Piers Morgan concerning Meghan Markle, is now working with Morgan on a U.K. series also called The Talk. In addition, it was recently revealed that Osbourne and her family members would be part of a FOX Nation docuseries about the cancel culture movement.