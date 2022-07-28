Old Wichita Falls Movie Advertisements Are Fascinating

Let's go back to a simpler time, when Wichita Falls had many movie theater options.

Nowadays here in Wichita Falls when it comes to movie options, we don't really have that many. A whopping two choices. Do you want to go to AMC at the mall or Cinemark in Parker Square? Back in the day, Wichita Falls had TWENTY ONE other theaters operating throughout town. The only one of these I remember is the Century Six, which was shared with Vernon College at the time.

However, if you want a little Wichita Falls movie history lesson. Check out Cinema Treasures. I love this website and I have talked about it many times in the past. Especially when it comes to the old drive in movie theaters that we used to have in town.

Today though, I want to talk about some of the weird advertising that our Wichita Falls theaters used to do to try and get you in the door. Let's face it, nowadays a movie trailer is how most folks hear about a new movie. Back in the day though, it was posters and giant advertisements at the theater for how to get the word out about your new movie.

Check out some of the weirdest ones that people used back in the day right here in Wichita Falls below. Also if you have any old memories of attending any of these places back in the day, let me know. I am still holding out hope for Wichita Falls to get a drive in again or at the very least a IMAX screen. Come on, Lawton has an IMAX screen. Wichita Falls should get one too.

Weird Wichita Falls Movie Advertisements Check out some of the ways Wichita Falls movie theaters used to advertise back in the day. Let me know if you have anymore so I can add them later.