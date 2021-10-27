On Employer Vaccine Mandates “Make Them Fire You All”

The battle of opinions surrounding vaccines and a federal mandate to US employers is heating up in Oklahoma, and area politicians are using their sway to encourage people to not accept vaccination, even if it costs them their job.

It all stems from Presiden Biden's executive order that mandates all employers with over 100 employees must either require mandatory vaccinations for all or require Covid-19 testing for all every week. Employers that do not comply could face fines in the thousands of dollars for each individual employee. It's a move that puts every employer in the middle of a political battle.

This entire series of quotes came from one informal meeting hosted at a church in Tulsa. Many in attendance were workers from two of the biggest employers that call T-Town home, Tech Ops-Tulsa and Spirit Aerosystems - both owned and operated by American Airlines, as well as union leaders that represent and bargain for those workers.

The big hubbub that kicked off this event was the announcement that both companies detailed that they would comply with President Bidens mandate to require all employees be vaccinated unless they have relevant medical or religious reasons to opt-out.

One of the keynote speakers from this event was Mark Sherwood, an ex-cop-health-nut-ordained-minister naturopathic physician that is challenging Gov Kevin Stitt from the far reaches of the Republican party. In his address to those in attendance, he stated that vaccination mandates from the federal government, even if it comes through your place of employment "is a big game of chicken, and it’s waiting on you to blink,"

Sherwood then went on to intertwine scripture and his opinions in a bid to sway UAW and Transport United Workers towards a refusal to be forced into receiving their mandated vaccines. Other speakers spoke about their understandings of the vaccination and development process, how they feel it was rushed too fast ahead of the research, what the possibilities were concerning their retirement funds that could very well be lost.

Oklahoma State Rep Wendi Stearman took the hardest stance on President Biden's mandate when it comes to workers' rights. She made the case that the science doesn't make any sense and turned this medical issue into a spiritual one. Her stern words spoke the loudest when she told these workers to "make them fire you all" and to "sue the snot out of them" for discriminating against their medical and religious wishes.

The curious thing is, as the president's order has put the private sector in charge of implementing it, there's a blurred line of whether workers could win such a battle. Obviously, the government can't require a medical mandate such as this for citizens, but there's nothing written in stone that says a person "has" to work for any specific employer. That whole "your body, your choice, go work where that choice is accepted" because no employer in America "owes" any worker in America a job.

It's really a unique time for the current generation of Americans to experience. I'm sure there have been battles like this in our storied past, we just haven't come across the tales just yet.

In the near future, we all face a big and very personal decision in our lives. If your employer decides to require you to be vaccinated, and you don't want to be vaccinated, how strong will your principles be?

Top 5 Reasons Why Oklahomans Refuse The Covid-19 Vaccine On the whole, there is a seriously large population of people in the Sooner State that simply don't trust those at the top telling us everything is safe and recommended, but it breaks down farther than that.

New Oklahoma Laws Taking Effect November 1st With over 350 new laws set to take effect in Oklahoma this year, it's practically impossible to keep them all organized and well known. Here's a shortlist of the new Oklahoma laws that will most likely affect you.