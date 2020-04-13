One in Five Texans Admit to Drinking While Working from Home

Working from home and getting a little tipsy? You're not the only one.

A lot of folks are not going into their normal workspace. Many are working from home and deciding to start happy hour earlier from usual. A new survey says that Texans working from home For Texans, 22% said they've had alcohol during work hours while working from home. That's 10% less than the national average (32%).

Oklahoma, congratulations! You're above the national average at 41%. Hawaii ranks the highest at 67%. 1/3 of people nation wide said they're drinking more than usual during self isolation. Many folks have stockpiled alcohol (including myself). The most popular options are beer, followed by cocktails, then wine, and finally straight spirits.

I would say get your work done and then enjoy your alcohol. God knows what work you're going to turn in while you're intoxicated.