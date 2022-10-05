One Month To Go Until The Time Change and We “Fall Back”

Get our free mobile app

Halloween decorations are going up, pumpkins are arriving outside of the stores, temperatures are cooling off, and it's getting darker earlier in the day. Yes, Fall is here and while that makes many people happy, there is one event that we have left that really marks a new season. The changing of our clocks.

The end of Daylight Saving Time is coming though we still have a month before the clocks change and we "fall back" an hour. At 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 6, the time will change and we will see more daylight in the morning hours and it will dark much earlier in the evening.

While there have been a few attempts to get rid of the time change, a significant push to do away with it really hasn't materialized either in the Texas Legislature or even in Congress.

The changing of times goes back to World War I in order to conserve energy. Somehow, farmers have taken most of the blame from those that do not like the time change. The time change became permanent in 1973 and in 2005 the Uniform Time Act changed the schedule by moving the start date of Daylight Saving Time the second Sunday of March and ending on the first Sunday of November.

So while Fall my be here, you still have about a month to enjoy light at the end of the day, so enjoy it while you can.

