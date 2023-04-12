Texas House Votes for Year-Round Daylight Saving Time, But There’s a Catch

I know I’m not the only one who is tired of the silly exercise of “springing forward” and “falling backward.”

Personally, the adjustment has always been hard for me. But I find it harder to adjust the older I get.

While the adjustment is still difficult, setting the clocks back an hour in the fall isn’t as hard on me as setting them forward an hour in the spring. “Springing forward” results in me walking around in a sleep-deprived haze for about a week or two.

But with that being said, I am a fan of having more daylight in the evening. It’s nice to be able to engage in outdoor activities after I get off work. So, I would much rather stick with daylight saving time for good.

And it seems like every time we change the clocks, lawmakers will debate whether we should end the practice. The most recent time change is no different.

On Tuesday (April 11), the Texas House voted 136-5 to approve House Bill 1422, according to KXAN. The bill would make Texas stay on daylight saving time from now on.

The bill will now go to the Senate and if approved, would go to Governor Abbott, who has said he would approve it. Sounds like a done deal, huh?

Not so fast.

Even though there are several states that don’t observe time changes, those states are on standard time year-round. Federal law allows states to decide whether to stay in standard time, but not daylight saving time. However, that may change.

Last month, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio introduced a federal bill that will give states the authority to observe daylight saving time year-round. It’s far from a done deal, though. Because, while many states want to do away with time changes, there’s no consensus on which time to stick with.

Which means we’re probably stuck with seasonal time changes.

