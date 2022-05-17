One of the Best Places to Start a Career is Here in Texas

For those graduating from college and entering the workforce, deciding where to start their career can be a daunting task.

From the cost of living to the number of job opportunities to the overall quality of life, there are a lot of things to consider before planting your roots.

With that in mind, the financial website WalletHub looked at over 180 U.S. cities to determine which were the best and worst places to start a career. Researchers ranked each city according to 27 key metrics such as available entry-level positions, average monthly starting salary, and cost of living.

After crunching the numbers, Austin was determined to be the fourth-best city to start a career, behind Salt Lake City, Utah, Orlando, Florida, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Austin ranked especially well in quality of life, coming in at third overall.

I’m certainly not surprised to see Austin sitting near the top of the list of the best cities to start a career. The city has been booming as of late. So much so that it was named the fastest-growing major metro in the United States since 2010, according to KVUE.

With companies like Tesla, Google, and Meta moving and/or expanding their operations to the Austin area, it’ll be interesting to see just how much more the area will grow over the next 10 years.

10 Best U.S. Cities to Start a Career

Salt Lake City, UT Orlando, FL Atlanta, GA Austin, TX Seattle, WA Boise, ID Miami, FL Tampa, FL Portland, ME Columbia, SC

Get the full results of the study at this location.

