How the End of the Mask Mandate Will Affect Texas Schools

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday in Lubbock that the State of Texas will be fully reopened on Wednesday, March 10th, 2021. You can listen to the full interview with Governor Abbott in the audio player above.

As KFYO News previously reported, that means businesses will be able to reopen at 100 percent throughout the state. The mask mandate is also going away.

Governor Abbott joined Chad Hasty on the Texas Townsquare Media Network immediately after his announcement for an exclusive interview. In the interview, the governor actually admitted that he wanted to make the announcement last week, but the winter storm had put a strain on getting more COVID-19 vaccines to Texas.

Get our free mobile app

So how will the mask mandate impact schools in Lubbock and Texas? According to Governor Abbott, schools will receive guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) next week. The governor told the audience gathered at Montelongo's Mexican Restaurant that as with his prior announcements, he expects that the TEA will allow decisions on masks for students and teachers.

As KFYO reported, Gov. Abbott credited these announcements to the COVID-19 vaccine, saying:

With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus. We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans by opening Texas 100 percent. Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared, but it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed. Today's announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny.

Texas will fully reopen on Wednesday, March 10th.