Some Texas School Districts Have Been Hit Hard By COVID

Students across Texas haven't been in school very long and already we are hearing about school districts that are having to close due to COVID-19 outbreaks. For those hoping that this would be a somewhat "normal" school year, the rise in cases has been like a punch to the gut.

On Monday, CNN featured a story about Iraan, Texas saying that the entire town has essentially closed due to skyrocketing numbers of COVID-19 cases. The Irran-Sheffield Independent School District announced that classes would be cancelled for two weeks. This happened after a quarter of the staff and 16% of students were infected or exposed to COVID-19 after just five days of classes.

According to KXAN, Woden ISD announced today that classes would be cancelled through Friday while a deep clean took place. Hughes Springs ISD has closed as well through Friday. The latest district to get hit hard is Leander ISD, which has about 400 cases confirmed and that is between students and teachers. There won't be a shut down though. At least not yet. According to KXAN, school officials had it recommended to them that they close for ten days but officials said they believe the best way to meet the needs of all students is to remain open.

The district said in a Monday meeting that about 10% of parents opted out of having their children wear masks. During that meeting, the board said it would continue its optional masking requirement through Sept. 9. Leander ISD has also approved eight days of leave for staff members who test positive for COVID-19. The district said it believes keeping in-person schooling open as long as possible is necessary to make sure students receive essential services.

The spread of COVID-19 has prompted some districts in the state to call for mask mandates which go against the Governor's executive orders.

