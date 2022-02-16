OU Fan Confronted by Texas Basketball Coach Chris Beard After Calling Him a Traitor

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Chris Beard.

It all started when Texas Tech fans in Lubbock gave the Longhorns' Head Men’s Basketball Coach a not-so-warm welcome when he returned to Lubbock for the first time after accepting the job at the University of Texas last April.

And now we have video of an incident that occurred after the Longhorns’ 80-78 overtime win against the Oklahoma Sooners last night (February 15).

In the clip, you hear an OU fan yell, “Chris Beard, you’re a traitor” as he was leaving the court after the game. It appears that Beard initially planned to ignore the fan, but changed his mind and confronted the guy.

Twitter user @groutfitgods claimed to be the fan from the video, saying Beard’s response was “does that make you happy saying that when you don't even know me?” It looks like the fan replied with, “Yes, it does.”

Beard should probably get used to this sort of treatment. Not only did he leave Texas Tech for their rival in Austin, he’s been accused of doing it in a shady manner.

With Texas being his alma mater, most people expected Beard to take the position at UT. But the way he did it is going to leave a bad taste in Red Raider fans’ mouths for a long time to come.

