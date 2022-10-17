Over 70 Cars Destroyed in Fire That Broke Out at Texas Pumpkin Patch

It’s a miracle no one lost their lives in this fire.

A beautiful day for a photo shoot turned into a nightmare over the weekend. On Saturday, October 15, at around 1:00 pm, a fire broke out in the pumpkin patch parking lot at the Robinson Family Farm near Temple, Texas, according to WFAA.

Judging from eyewitness accounts of the fire, it looked and sounded like a war zone on the farm. Kat Cabana, from Granbury, said, “You could hear glass exploding, what I assume was tires popping, exploding, people’s gas tanks exploding. The wind was taking the smoke and making it bigger and bigger.”

In all, more than 70 cars were destroyed in the fire. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Those on the scene speculate that it was a cigarette that sparked the fire, but the actual cause of the fire hasn’t been determined as of this posting.

Believe it or not, the Robinson Family Farm plans to re-open next weekend.

On the home front, a burn ban has been in effect for Wichita County since October 1, according to a news release. The ban will remain in effect for 90 days unless it gets extended by the Commissioner’s Court. Hopefully, we’ll get plenty of moisture here in the near future and the ban will be terminated.

In the meantime, follow all of the county guidelines. Otherwise, you may be arrested and/or fined up to $500.

