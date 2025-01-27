Police Seeking Info on Overnight Vehicle Burglary in Wichita Falls

Any information on a recent vehicle burglary could earn you a cash reward.

A vehicle in the Jeffus Court area of Wichita Falls was broken into during the overnight hours between January 12 and January 13, 2025. A blue Lectric eBike was stolen from the vehicle during the burglary.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

Get our free mobile app

NEXT: Wichita Falls Police Attempting to Locate Stolen Firearm

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 24, 2025 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 17, 2025 Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash