Wichita Falls Police Attempting to Locate Stolen Firearm

Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information on a stolen firearm.

A black Del-Ton AR pistol was taken from an unlocked SUV parked near the 2800 block of Baltimore Street sometime between Wednesday, January 1, and Saturday, January 4, 2025.

A stolen firearm could pose a risk to the Wichita Falls community if it falls into the wrong hands. The incident highlights the need to never leave firearms unattended in vehicles, especially if they are unlocked.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

