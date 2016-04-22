Paramedics Save Man, Then Finish Mowing His Lawn

These EMTs go way beyond just saving people's lives.

A man in Sacramento, born in 1929, was mowing his lawn last weekend when he passed out. Paramedics rushed to the scene and, when he refused to go to the hospital, one of them decided to lend a hand by finishing the lawn for him, which was no small accomplishment, considering the man won't let anyone else cut the grass.

The man's son, Ken Densley, snapped a photo of the grass-caring EMT, along with an explanation of what happened, and posted it to Facebook for the whole world to see.

We're happy to see the man is doing great, but may we recommend he take it easy when it comes to doing his chores. We doubt the EMTs want to make a habit of having to save him from pushing himself too hard.