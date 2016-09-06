Parents, Kids Line Barnett Road to Show Support for McNeil Middle School [PHOTOS]

The huge heart of Wichita Falls continues to show.

Parents, kids and MSU students lined Barnett Rd. in front of McNeil Middle School Tuesday morning holding signs of support for the kids at the school, and for the Landavazo and Smith families in the wake of the tragic shooting on Friday.

The group, organized by Cara Sauceda and Kim Woods, arrived at 6:45 this morning and stood in solidarity while students arrived to start their first day back at school since the shooting.

Woods and Sauceda said they wanted to show McNiel students and teachers that Wichita Falls stands with them.

"We decided that this was a way that, as a community, we could stand on behalf of our students to show them that we love and support them, that we are praying for them and the families of Makayla and Lauren," said Woods. "We knew that this day would be a hard one for all, so we wanted to let them know we are thinking about them and praying for them," she continued.

The love and support from these parents and children accompanied by WFPD's increased presence made the area around the school feel very safe and secure.

Frank and Joe's Coffee house even brought coffee for everyone.

Just after 8am, after school had started, the group came together to pray for all students, teachers and law enforcement in Wichita Falls, as well as a special prayer for the families of Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith.

The group will gather in front of McNeil Middle School again this afternoon to line the street when kids get out of school. Everyone is invited to join, just meet on Barnett St. in front of the school at 2:30 p.m.

There are also many other ways you can help show your support and raise funds for the Landavazo and Smith families. Tonight (9/6), the Oh-2-B-Kids Learning Center is hosting a chicken spaghetti dinner from 7pm-9pm at 3101 10th St. On September 24, you can participate in a Zumbathon and 5K run which will also raise funds for the girls and their families.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up for people to make donations to help Makayla Smith’s family with her medical bills, and a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Lauren’s funeral services.

It speaks volumes about a community when they can come together is such fantastic ways to support our neighbors in time of need, and it makes us proud to call Wichita Falls home.