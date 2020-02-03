Patrick Mahomes Heading to Disney World With Make-A-Wish Child from Texas

The Super Bowl MVP uttered those famous words after being asked, what he's going to do to next? 'I'm going to Disney World!'

The' I'm going to Disney World' campaign started all the way back in 1987. Super Bowl champions have been uttering this famous phrase for decades now, but last night's Super Bowl MVP will be taking a special guest with him. Patrick Mahomes will be taking 10-year-old Nathaniel with him and Nathaniel will have the pleasure to be on the parade float with Mahomes during the Disney World parade.

Disney said this is the first time that a Make-A-Wish child will be on one of the Super Bowl floats at Disney World. Disney said another seventeen children will be going on the Make-A-Wish trip next week. Patrick Mahomes last night became the first quarterback from a Texas college to just start in Super Bowl. He also becomes the first to win a Super Bowl and be the game's MVP.