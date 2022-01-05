Get our free mobile app

Texas is growing, and it's growing so much that the state has reclaimed the title of the number one growth state in America. It's a title Texas had from 2016 to 2018, before dropping behind Florida in 2019 and Tennessee in 2020.

But once again, Texas is king and the number one growth state in the United States.

According to Yahoo! Finance: "Growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state."

So when you hear about people packing up and heading for Texas, that's exactly what so many are doing. The biggest losers in the United States? California and Illinois. California ranked dead last, meaning people are leaving like crazy. Illinois ranked number 49, which isn't much better.

According to Matt Merrill of U-Haul, people are packing up and moving to Texas thanks to job growth and opportunity:

"We see a lot of growth coming from the East and West Coast," said Matt Merrill, U-Haul Area District Vice President of the Dallas Fort-Worth Metroplex and West Texas. "A lot of people moving here from California (and) New York. We also see a lot of people coming in from the Chicago markets. I think that's a lot due to the job growth – a lot of opportunity here. The cost of living here is much lower than those areas. Texas is open for business."

The Texas Economy was credited for the population growth in Texas. U-Haul reported arrivals to Texas increased 19 percent in 2021.

So welcome to all of those from out of state. Just remember why you left.

20 Texas Places We Have All Been Saying Completely Wrong

Top 15 Under the Radar Cities in Texas Texas is booming, and as more people move here, they'll be looking at areas like Austin or Houston to settle down. There are plenty of others places they ought to consider, though.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, along with data about home sales and public school ratings, Orchard recently ranked and graded the Top 15 Under the Radar Cities in Texas.

These are unexpectedly good places to make a life for yourself and your family in the Lone Star State. Did your hometown make the list?