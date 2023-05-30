Band Plays Pop-Up Concert in a Buc-ee’s Parking Lot, Gets Shut Down Immediately

Yeah, you can’t do that there.

I’m not going to lie to you – I’m not upset with the band that decided to have a pop-up concert at an unidentified Buc-ee’s. In fact, I would have totally done something like that as a younger dude.

I’m not talking about playing a show in a parking lot, because I’ve done that many times over the years. It’s just that we always had permission to do so.

But there’s no way Buc-ee’s is going to give you permission to play in their parking lot. So, if a band wants to have bragging rights as a band that played Buc-ee’s, you’re going to have to do what the group in the below video did and take your chances.

Lucky for them, no one went to jail that night (at least it doesn’t appear they did, but you never know).

I will give the unidentified band credit for pulling a decent crowd and working them properly. Watching the crowd bounce in unison in a Buc-ee’s parking lot brought a smile to this metal-loving Texas boy’s face.

Hopefully, it’s the beginning of many great things for the band.

