Sweet Norwegian Christmas Commercial Goes Viral for Depiction of Gay Santa Claus

A heartwarming Norwegian Christmas advertisement is paying tribute to the 50th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Norway with a little help from Santa.

Posten, the Norwegian Postal Service released its holiday advertisement titled "When Harry Met Santa." Santa was delivering presents on Christmas Eve when he accidentally dropped in on a shirtless Harry. After returning to the chimney, fireworks are seen exploding in the sky.

Each year, St. Nick visits his favorite person every year and the two grow more fond of each other and eventually, in love. While Harry understands that Santa has to stay in the North Pole to prepare all of the presents for the world and oversee his elves and toy factory, their time spent apart became even more challenging.

Harry decides to confess his love to Santa in a sweet note that reads, "Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is you," alongside a heart.

So the following Christmas, Santa decides to shake things up, and with a little help from Posten, they can have their well-deserved date night.

A mail carrier is seen delivering his present at his doorstep. When Harry returns to his living room, he is surprised by Santa.

"Well, I arraigned some help this year so I can be with you," Santa explains before they embrace and kiss.

The advertisement ends with the message: "In 2022, Norway marks 50 years of being able to love whoever we want. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year."

Watch the sweet ad, below.