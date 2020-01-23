Pro Wrestler Keith Lee from Wichita Falls Wins NXT Championship

Wichita Falls has been home to the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Museum for some time now, and as of last night we're also home to the NXT North American Championship title holder.

Wichita Falls' own 'Limitless' Keith Lee won that title in a hard fought match against the defending title holder, Roderick Strong, that saw action both inside and outside the ring.

Introduced to professional wrestling at a young age by his grandmother, 'Limitless' Keith Lee walked away from playing college football at Texas A&M to become a professional wrestler and it looks like his future truly is limitless.