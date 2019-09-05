For Thursday and Friday (September 5th and 6th), the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) is urging Texans to conserve electricity between the hours of 2 and 7 p.m.

Most of the state will be near or at 100 degrees for the next 48 hours, and the ERCOT portion of the state's electrical grid is continuing to experience very high demand.

"Over the past few weeks, the ERCOT system has experienced significant demand due to sustained high temperatures and a thriving economy," said DeAnn Walker, Chairman of the PUC. "Operating at high efficiency like this can be a bit of a balancing act, so the PUC and ERCOT are working together to encourage Texans to conserve on Thursday and Friday afternoon."

The PUC is urging both Texas businesses and residents to take simple conservation measures, such as increasing thermostat temperatures by two degrees between 2 - 7 p.m., turning off unnecessary lighting, and running appliances, such as dishwashers, washing machines and dryers, after 7 p.m.