Working on AM radio, specifically News Talk 1290 AM, I have a great appreciation for the history and power of the kilohertz side of the dial.

With AM radio, the broadcast tower is the antenna from which you transmit your signal. The power flowing through those towers, cables and all the connected apparatus is not only dangerous but potentially deadly. People have died trying to steal valuable copper from a 'hot' tower.

AM towers are surrounded by safety fences with signs warning you DO NOT TOUCH. Here's a simple demonstration of why it's never a good idea to touch one of these things.

Video Credit: Grown Men Stuff / Duane Mayberry via Facebook