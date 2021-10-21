Relax Meat-Loving Onion Haters, the Current Salmonella Outbreak is Linked to Onions

No onions, no problem.

Some people have a hard time believing I don’t like onions. But my experience while working at a burger joint as a kid was that “no onions” was the most common request on orders. But, whatever.

Anyway, when I heard that Texas and Oklahoma were leading the country in salmonella outbreaks earlier this month, I got a little nervous. I don’t know about you, but I typically relate salmonella poisoning with meat - particularly chicken, which I love.

So, I have to admit to being a little relieved when the CDC announced that the current salmonella outbreak was linked to red, white and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.

This outbreak is troublesome because people don’t typically know where the onions they purchase from a grocery store originally came from. As a result, the CDC recommends throwing away any of the aforementioned onions if they don’t have a sticker or packaging indicating where they came from.

It’s also recommended that you thoroughly wash any surfaces or containers the onions may have come in contact with using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

What are the symptoms of salmonella?

Diarrhea

Fever

Stomach cramps

The symptoms typically do not require treatment and clear up after 4 to 7 days.

When should you see a healthcare provider?

Contact your healthcare provider if you experience any of the following symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

If you need more information about Salmonella, visit the CDC’s Salmonella Questions and Answers page.

