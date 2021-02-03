Enter your number to get our free mobile app

We are now just days away from the Super Bowl and a huge matchup between Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes and the Kanas City Chiefs.

With the big game normally comes watch parties or crowds at bars as football fans get ready to see the final game of the season. In Lubbock and our surrounding area, bars are now allowed to reopen and restaurants can be at 75% capacity. This is because Trauma Service Area B has fallen under 15% hospitalization rate for COVID-19.

If you are thinking about heading out to a watch party or a bar, the Center for Dieses Control and Prevention has released some guideline they'd like you to follow.

First, the CDC would like you to just stay home and host virtual Super Bowl watch party. If you don't want to do that, the CDC recommends you throw a party outside. If you do throw an outdoor watch party, the CDC recommends everyone stay 6 feet apart and you show the game on a projector. And those aren't the only guidelines according to KIRO.

If you are part of a large gathering, the CDC says to call the location you’re going to, to make sure they are taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus and abide by the rules set by the venue. Arrive early to avoid crowding and congestion. Don’t use the restrooms during high-traffic times like halftime, and try not to cheer and chant. Stomp, clap and use hand-held noisemakers instead.

I'm not sure how many people will be following these rules, but I can imagine most won't be followed. But at least you know what the CDC wants you to do.