CDC Warns Against Men Wearing Beards

As concerns grow over the coronavirus spreading, more and more people are turning to wearing face masks or respirators to prevent getting the virus. So, it's important to know the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stresses that making sure the respirator has a good seal is a vital part of respiratory protection practices.

The problem with beards is that they prevent the mask or respirator from getting a good seal, which will allow the virus (or any harmful particle) to get through. Having spent time in the Navy, I can tell you that this is why members of the military can’t have anything more than a mustache or sideburns – it's much better to survive a chemical attack than sport an epic beard.

As you can see in the CDC’s graphic, the guidelines are a little more relaxed than military regulations, but you need to make sure your facial hair doesn’t cross the seal.