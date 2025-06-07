Mike Hendren, a longtime Newstalk 1290 personality and host of ‘Wake Up Call,’ has passed away.

Mike started at the station as a board op before quickly working his way up the ranks, eventually becoming the station’s Program Director.

He was a staple of Townsquare Media Wichita Falls, helping host multiple events over the years, including the Hotter‘N Hell Hundred on 92.9 NIN and Hospice of Wichita Falls Radio Day on 102.3 The Bull.

Mike made his name as a morning show host as he sat alongside Joe Tom White during his morning show for years. Upon Joe Tom’s retirement, Mike launched ‘Wake Up Call.’ He stepped away from the show in early 2024 to focus on his real estate career.

We offer our deepest condolences to the Hendren family. Please keep them in your prayers during this time.

Remembering 'Wake Up Call' Host Mike Hendren