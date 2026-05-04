Wichita Falls Area Crime Stoppers has released the details for this week’s Crime of the Week. You could earn a cash reward if you have any information about the crime.

At approximately 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 26, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were called to the 400 block of Juarez in response to a report of gunshots fired in the area. The person who called in the initial report claimed four black males were shooting at each other, noting that one was wearing a brown jacket.

Another person who reported the incident said they saw two black males running into the Washington Village Apartments, one was carrying a colorful backpack. Officers searched the area and found shell casings at the scene, but were unable to locate the suspects or victims.

How to Submit a Tip to Crime Stoppers

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

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You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Working Together for a Safer Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local Crime Stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

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