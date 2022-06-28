Report – Bam Margera’s Family Holds Intervention for Embattled ‘Jackass’ Star

Another dramatic week for former Jackass star Bam Margera, who was finally located after going AWOL from rehab, with help from a "crisis intervention team" including Bam's mother and father.

It was reported by TMZ that Margera was missing again from his court-mandated rehab center in Deerfield Beach, Fla., on Saturday (June 25). This came just a couple weeks after Bam left the facility for a few days and was found carousing at a few bars close to a hotel where he was staying. (TMZ says that that incident may have been precipitated by a spilt from his wife, Nikki.)

The most recent split from rehab had Nikki Margera "pleading" with Bam to come back to the center where he had been undergoing in-house treatment for a year. Fans and family were hopeful that Margera could be successful in outpatient treatment after a long addiction history. But Margera was back in the center following a skatepark fall and various relapses. A rep for Bam's wife told TMZ that Nikki was hoping Bam would go back to rehab, and that he had her and their 4 year-old son Phoenix's "full support."

Now TMZ says that Margera was found at a hotel in Deerfield Beach yesterday afternoon (June 27). They say "police along with a crisis intervention team that included Bam's mother and father," Phil and April Margera, showed up to confront Bam. Margera's PR team says an "intervention was held on the spot, with other members of Bam's family calling in to speak to him." Margera apparently agreed to go to a new rehab facility, and that he went there shortly after the intervention.

The update also says that Margera's son is heavily on his mind and that Bam "insisted on seeing him." Margera was told that "he needed to get treatment" before he could see him.

Margera's year-long rehab stint was prompted by his ousting from the Jackass Forever film. The in-house intensive program seemed to help Margera initially, with Bam posting a series of happy pictures from his Instagram shortly after the therapy concluded. See them below.

The Loudwire Team is ever hopeful that he can return to solid footing with the help of his family and professionals.

If you or someone you know if struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.

Bam Margera, Post-Rehab, Earlier in 2022