Remember When Steve-O Got in Trouble in Texas for a Stunt?

As always Steve-O was laughing, Texas authorities were not.

With the new 'Jackass' movie coming out this weekend, I was curious. Have the Jackass guys ever filmed in Texas? I couldn't find any example of them doing anything here for the movies or TV show. If I am mistaken, someone please correct me. While trying to find an example of this, I happened to find a video of Steve-O in San Antonio.

If you didn't know, Steve-O does standup comedy and he had a stop in San Antonio in 2014. To get some attention that he was in town, Steve-O decided to do a flip off the bridge into the water near the iconic San Antonio river walk. Here's the problem with that, the depth of the water varies throughout the river. It can be 2 to 24 feet deep depending on where you're.

Get our free mobile app

According to CNN, Steve-O jumped into a section that was only four feet deep. “I did a good deed today by proving it’s not safe to jump off the bridge at the San Antonio River Walk,” he wrote. “It’s shallow — I hit the bottom when I landed this gainer flip. #notagoodidea” Now Texas authorities were not laughing.

via GIPHY

According to an article from the San Antonio Express News, a police spokesperson said they planned to charge Steve-O with the crime. “Charges will be filed at large against the suspect involved in this incident,” police spokeswoman Romana Lopez wrote in an email. A conviction on the Class A misdemeanor could result in a sentence of up to a year in jail.

via GIPHY

From what I could find, it could also be a $500 fine for jumping into the San Antonio river walk. I could be mistaken, but I don't remember Steve-O going to jail for a year here in Texas, but I am sure he had to open up his wallet for this one.

via GIPHY

“They’ve given no indication that people shouldn’t jump, and done nothing to warn anyone about the serious dangers of that shallow water,” Steve-O said. “Very irresponsible, indeed.”

via GIPHY

Yeah San Antonio, put some signs up. It's not Steve-O's fault.

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted