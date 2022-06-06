Wildboyz and Jackasses Get Ready Because Steve O is Coming to Wichita Falls

I don't know if my brain is able to comprehend that Steve O is bringing his tour to our city.

Get our free mobile app

First of all, I want to thank everybody that messaged me over the weekend to let me know about this. I am glad to know when something is 'Jackass' related, you think of me. Steve O is arguably the biggest star in Jackass right now. I say that because he has a very successful podcast right now, he also goes out on the road doing standup and other Steve O things on stage.

via GIPHY

I cannot believe his bucket list tour is coming to Wichita Falls. It will be happening at Memorial Auditorium on August 5th. That is a Friday night and I need everybody to support this. You want hype things like this to come to Wichita Falls, then you need to get tickets. I am still in shock we're a stop on this tour.

via GIPHY

Looks like tickets start at $32 and better seats will cost you some more money. Hopefully Steve O is in town earlier that day to do some stupid Wichita Falls things. I think he needs to jump off the World's Littlest Skyscraper into a pool? He could title the video, Steve O jumps off a skyscraper and he technically is not lying. Someone make that happen for me please.

via GIPHY

So get those tickets early and get ready for a crazy night in Wichita Falls when Steve O is in town. Friendly reminder, it says for adult audiences only on the MPEC website. So anyone under 18 may not be allowed into the venue.

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted