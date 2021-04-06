Republicans Fighting Back Against Woke Big Business

Get our free mobile app

After big corporations and Major League Baseball took aim at new voting laws in Georgia, Republicans across the nation might be at a point where they are ready to fight back. On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement saying he would not be throwing out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers home opener if Major League Baseball was going to continue to jump into partisan politics.

Senator Marco Rubio wrote a letter to Major League Baseball asking if they would be cutting off business relationships in China and Cuba. And Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell told businesses that side with the "Outrage-Industrial Complex", there will be consequences. According to POLITICO , McConnell said,

“Our private sector must stop taking cues from the Outrage-Industrial Complex. Americans do not need or want big business to amplify disinformation or react to every manufactured controversy with frantic left-wing signaling," McConnell said in a lengthy statement on Monday. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order."

It’s about time Republicans start fighting back, but more than words are needed. Action is. Republicans should pass voter integrity legislation in each state they control. Let’s see which businesses oppose Voter ID and why. It’s a fight I bet Trump would love to have too.

To be clear, I have no problem with CEO's and businesses weighing in on political issues. I don't think it's smart to do it, but I have no problem with it as long as they aren't just spewing out leftist, outrage talking points and that's exactly what is happening in Georgia and in Texas.

