Reward For Stolen Landavazo Memorial Now $11,500

Whoever damaged and stole the Lauren Landavazo Memorial Horse is in a heap of trouble and people are upset.

Upset enough to add to the dollar amount of the reward being offered for information leading to their arrest.

Yesterday morning the Wichita Falls Police Department announced that the reward had climbed to $10,000 after a donation from Shelley Luther. Later in the day Wilson Contracting stepped up and added another $1,500 so the current reward is up to $11,500.

Early on the morning of October 1st, suspects broke off and stole the memorial horse that was in front of McNeil Middle School at 4712 Barnett road, standing in honor and memory of Lauren Landavazo.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers via Facebook

Police are still searching for the person or persons responsible.

If you have any information that could help Wichita Falls Police Department track them down, call Crime Stoppers any time, 24 hours a day, at 940-322-9888. You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval you could earn a reward. In this case, a reward that now stands at $11,500.

