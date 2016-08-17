American gymnast Simone Biles won her fourth gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janiero, Brazil on Tuesday. Here’s a recap of the day’s action:

Simone Biles Wins 4th Gold Medal

Remarkable U.S. gymnast Simone Biles earned her fourth gold medal of the Rio Games by dazzling the judges in floor exercise on Tuesday. Biles became the fifth female gymnast to win four gold medals at a single Olympics, joining Larisa Latynina of USSR (1956); Ágnes Keleti of Hungary (1956); Věra Čáslavská of Czechoslovakia (1968) and Ecaterina Szabo of Romania (1984). Biles took home five overall medals including her bronze in the balance beam. American teammate Aly Raisman won silver in floor, with Amy Tinkle of Great Britain taking the bronze.

U.S. men’s gymnast Danell Leyva won two silver medals on Tuesday, finishing second on both the parallel bars and the horizontal bar. Leyva became the first American male to medal in parallel bars since 1996. Ukraine's Oleg Verniaiev won the gold medal on parallel bars, with David Belyavskiy of Russia taking the bronze. Germany’s Fabian Hambüchen took the gold medal in the horizontal bar, with Great Britain’s Nile Wilson earning the bronze.

Christian Taylor Repeats As Olympic Triple Jump Champ

American Christian Taylor leaped 17.86 meters to win gold in the men’s triple jump on Tuesday. Taylor edged out U.S. teammate Will Claye (17.76) and defended the title he won at the 2012 London Games. China’s Dong Bin won the bronze at 17.58.

Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon of Kenya won the women’s 1500-meter race on Tuesday, with Genzebe Dibaba taking silver and American Jenny Simpson claiming the bronze. Simpson is the first U.S. woman ever to medal in the event.

U.S. Women’s Basketball Team Advances To Semifinals

Maya Moore and Diana Taurasi each scored 19 points and Team USA routed Japan, 110-64, and advanced to the semifinals of the Olympic women’s basketball tournament on Tuesday. The Americans, who were only ahead by 10 points at halftime, will play France in the semifinals on Thursday. The U.S. women have now won 47 consecutive games at the Olympics. Their last loss was in the 1992 semifinals in Barcelona.

Sweden Shocks Brazil In Soccer Semifinals

Sweden beat heavily favored Brazil, 4-3, on penalty kicks on Tuesday to advance to the gold-medal match in women’s soccer at the Olympics for the first time ever. After the teams battled to a scoreless draw, Swedish goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl stopped Andressa's shot just before Lisa Dahlkvist beat Brazil’s Barbara for the win. Sweden, which eliminated the U.S. team in the quarterfinals, will face Germany in the final on Friday.

Other Notable Olympic Happenings

• Brazil's Agatha Bednarczuk and Barbara Seixas de Freitas beat Americans Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross, 22-20, 21-18, in the women's beach volleyball semifinals on Tuesday night. Brazil advanced to the gold medal match, while three-time Olympic champion Walsh Jennings and Ross must now play for bronze.

• U.S. bantamweight boxer Shakur Stevenson clinched at least a bronze medal by defeating Tsendbaatar Erdenebat of Mongolia in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Stevenson advanced to fight Vladimir Nikitin of Russia in the semifinals on Thursday.

• American cyclist Sarah Hammer won her second silver medal of the Rio Games on Tuesday, finishing just behind Laura Trott of Great Britain and ahead of Jolien D'HOORE of Belgium in the women's omnium event.

• Giles Scott of Great Britain won the men’s Finn class gold medal in sailing, with Vasilij Zbogar of Slovenia taking silver and Caleb Paine of the U.S. earning bronze over Sweden’s Max Salminen.

Medal Count

The United States increased its overall medals lead to 33 over second-place China, which now leads third-place Great Britain by just one medal.

United States: 84 | 28 gold; 28 silver; 28 bronze

China: 51 | 17 gold; 15 silver; 19 bronze

Great Britain: 50 | 19 gold; 19 silver; 12 bronze

Russia: 38 | 12 gold; 12 silver; 14 bronze

France: 29 | 7 gold; 11 silver; 11 bronze

Japan: 29 | 7 gold; 4 silver; 18 bronze

