U.S. hurdlers Brianna Rollins, Nia Ali and Kristi Castlin swept the medals in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janiero, Brazil on Wednesday. Here’s a recap of the day’s action:

U.S. Women Sweep 100-Meter Hurdles

Getty Images

Americans Brianna Rollins, Nia Ali and Kristi Castlin finished 1-2-3 in the women's 100-meter hurdles finals. The trio was the first group from the same country to sweep the medals in the event.

Two-time world champion Tianna Bartoletta and defending Olympic champion Brittney Reese of the United States finished 1-2 in the long jump final on Wednesday. Bartoletta leaped a career-best 7.17 meters for the gold medal. Ivana Spanovic of Serbia took the bronze.

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson, who won the 100-meter gold earlier in the week, won the gold medal in the women's 200-meters in 21.78. Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands took the silver medal, with American Tori Bowie earning bronze.

Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya took the gold medal in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase on Wednesday, with Evan Jager of the U.S. taking silver and Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad grabbing the bronze medal. Jager became the first American man to medal in the steeplechase since 1984.

Defending gold medalist Ashton Eaton of the U.S. won the 400-meters in the decathlon to take a 121-point lead over Germany's Kai Kazmirek. The decathlon concludes Thursday with the final five events.

Kevin Durant Leads U.S. Men To Hoops Semifinals

Getty Images

Kevin Durant scored 27 points, and the U.S. men's Olympic basketball team crushed Argentina, 105-78, on Wednesday night to advance to Friday’s semifinals against Spain.

Trailing by as much as 10 points in the first half, the Americans reeled off a 27-2 run before halftime that put the game away. Australia and Serbia also won on Wednesday. They’ll face each other in the other Olympic semifinal on Friday.

Other U.S. Medals

Getty Images

One night after being denied the gold medal match by a Brazilian team, U.S. women’s beach volleyball players Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross defeated Larissa and Talita of Brazil in three sets in the bronze medal match on Wednesday. Germany won gold with Brazil’s first team taking silver.

The American equestrian open's team of Elizabeth Madden, McLain Ward, Kent Farrington and Lucy Davis took silver, finishing behind France and ahead of Germany.

Medal Count

Getty Images

The Americans added nine medals on Wednesday, bringing their overall total to 93 — nearly 40 greater than second-place China (54).

United States: 93 | 30 gold; 32 silver; 31 bronze

China: 54 | 19 gold; 15 silver; 20 bronze

Great Britain: 50 | 19 gold; 19 silver; 12 bronze

Russia: 41 | 12 gold; 14 silver; 15 bronze

Japan: 33 | 10 gold; 5 silver; 18 bronze

Full Medal Chart