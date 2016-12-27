Carrie Fisher, ‘Star Wars’ Princess Leia, Dies at 60

Terrible news to confirm today, as a beloved icon and Star Wars star’s condition has taken a turn for the worse. Carrie Fisher , actress behind both Princess and General Leia, has passed away at age 60. The revered actress and comedic presence had earlier suffered a heart attack en-route from London to Los Angeles.

Following Friday’s word that Fisher began suffering a heart attack fifteen minutes from her plane landing at LAX, with subsequent updates from her brother and mother Debbie Reynolds listing a more stable condition in recent days, The Hollywood Reporter now confirms that the Star Wars and Blues Brothers star has passed away.

Fisher was born in 1956 in Beverly Hills, California, and enrolled in London’s Central School of Speech and Drama in 1973. In addition to her 1977 role in Star Wars , and all its subsequent sequels and iterations, Fisher made high-profile appearances in movies like Blues Brothers , Woody Allen ’s Hannah and Her Sisters , When Harry Met Sally and many more.

She also became a best-selling author with 1987 novel Postcards from the Edge , 2008 autobiographical novel Wishful Drinking , and others. Fisher returned to Star Wars with 2015's The Force Awakens , as well as the still-untitled eighth saga installment due in 2017.

Many more outpourings of memory and condolences are sure to come through 2016, and into the year to come. We’ll miss you, Carrie.