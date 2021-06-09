Wednesday, the Texas Comptroller's Office released June sales tax allocations for Texas cities, counties, taxing districts and transit systems. $907.6 million will be allocated across the state, a 31.5% increase compared to June 2020.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (June 2021)

[From Texas Comptroller's Office]

Recipient June 2021

Allocations Change from

June 2020 Year-to-date

Change Cities $585.6M ↑32.0% ↑10.6% Transit Systems $193.8M ↑35.5% ↑6.7% Counties $53.9M ↑16.7% ↑3.1% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $74.3M ↑29.1% ↑12.0% Total $907.6M ↑31.5% ↑9.4%

Texas' five largest cities all saw significant increases in their June 2021 sales tax allocations, compared to June 2020, which was right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

Dallas' 49 percent increase for June 2021 is one of the largest increases in the state.

City Net Payment This Period Comparable Payment Prior Year Percent Change Payment Year-to-Date Prior Year Payment Year-to-Date Percent Change Houston $61,330,562.85 $46,570,120.40 31.69% $357,222,237.32 $341,212,471.07 4.69% San Antonio $33,628,895.64 $25,160,722.43 33.65% $196,196,416.07 $178,470,693.80 9.93% Dallas $29,027,872.35 $19,405,232.51 49.58% $170,405,198.68 $158,696,851.29 7.37% Austin $22,533,954.34 $16,292,167.54 38.31% $127,490,911.45 $120,604,309.02 5.71% Fort Worth $15,476,213.31 $11,555,104.41 33.93% $90,598,177.30 $81,993,145.57 10.49%

As far as West Texas' large cities go, the oil downtown continues to create some economic woes for both Midland and Odessa. While both cities saw their June 2021 Sales Tax Allocation increase compared to June 2020, both cities are still down on their Year-to-Date totals.

Lubbock had an amazing 35% increase in sales tax revenue when comparing June 2020 to June 2021. Wichita Falls and Amarillo were in similar situations with their 33% and 28%, respective increases.

City Net Payment This Period Comparable Payment Prior Year Percent Change Payment Year-to-Date Prior Year Payment Year-to-Date Percent Change Amarillo $7,360,264.18 $5,726,982.68 28.51% $44,057,785.69 $39,077,041.38 12.74% Lubbock $7,259,105.93 $5,362,340.23 35.37% $42,101,083.85 $37,929,931.86 10.99% Midland $4,635,303.56 $4,485,251.03 3.34% $27,867,045.81 $32,186,840.45 -13.42% Odessa $4,365,003.38 $4,073,485.06 7.15% $25,518,645.70 $30,369,672.05 -15.97% Abilene $4,193,434.06 $3,359,757.85 24.81% $25,251,883.79 $23,282,268.14 8.45% Wichita Falls $3,034,480.96 $2,268,827.70 33.74% $18,479,560.55 $15,972,985.69 15.69% Big Spring $1,326,188.85 $711,269.34 86.45% $5,434,590.00 $4,926,727.86 10.30%

The next Texas Comptroller's Sales Tax Allocation report will be released in early July, and later this month the Mixed Beverage Tax report will also be released.