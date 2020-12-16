Salvation Army Red Kettles Pacing Behind Goal

The Salvation Army could use your help.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a real challenge for the Salvation Army. Not only are they experiencing an increased need for their services, they are also falling behind the Red Kettle Goal for 2020.

With less foot traffic at retailers due to fewer people shopping in stores, the Salvation Army has currently only been able to raise $87,000, far short of their 2020 kettle goal of $130,000.

All is not lost, however. The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside of stores through Christmas Eve, so there’s still time to hit the goal.

Sgt. Toby Romack reminds the community that every dollar helps and all funds stay in Wichita Falls:

We are so grateful for the ongoing financial support and generosity shown to The Salvation Army. Every dollar helps! These contributions stay right here in Wichita Falls and mean that we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.

Another way you can help the Salvation Army reach this year’s goal is by participating in the Red Kettle Challenge. With the virtual red kettle, you or a team set a goal and raise funds online. Get more information and set up your virtual red kettle at this location.

For more information regarding any of the Salvation Army’s programs, give them a call at 940-322-9822 or stop by their office at 403 7th Street.