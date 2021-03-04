Saturday is Great Give-Away Day at Downtown WF Farmers Market

When it comes to fresh, locally grown produce, delicious homemade treats, wines from local vineyards, and more, the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market should be your go to place to find them. Even when I'm just looking for nothing in particular I always go home with a bag filled with goodies. (Pro tip: If you buy one of those delicious homemade pound cakes and don't want to eat it all in one sitting you can cut it up and freeze half of it for next week.)

This weekend the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market is holding their Great Give-Away Day with samples to eat and drink, live music from Destiny and Christina, and basket give-aways curated with items from various Farmers Market vendors.

Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market via Facebook

The Texas Blood Institute will also be there as they continue their Rise Up & Give blood drive. The ongoing pandemic has really impacted the incoming blood donations so if you can, please consider giving some of yours. The blood you give will automatically be screened for COVID-19 antibodies so you could be saving lives in many ways.

The Great Give-Away Day will be this Saturday, March 6th, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market at the corner of 8th Street and Ohio. The event is free to attend and family friendly.

The Farmers Market is open from 10 to 1 every first and third Saturday during the winter months.