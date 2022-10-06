Savannah Bananas Bringing Country Wide Baseball Tour to Oklahoma City

Looks like you can finally see the Savannah Bananas in action just north of us next year.

If you have not heard about the Savannah Bananas, think of them as the Harlem Globetrotters of the baseball world. Yes, they're playing baseball, but the Bananas put their own spin on it just like the Globetrotters. Here are the rules they play by.

Without a doubt the rule I love the most. If a fan catches a foul ball, the batter is out. That's right, you can legally have an impact at every bananas game. It's an interesting way to play baseball and you can tell the team is just having fun playing America's pastime. Hell, they have a guy that plays on stilts and I have seen batters LITERALLY set their bats on fire before an at bat.

The Bananas have been getting a lot of attention in their home state of Georgia, but the show is hitting the road this season. The Bananas just announced a country wide tour. A stop is not too far away from us in Oklahoma City on May 26, 2023. They will be playing at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark which is where the Oklahoma City Dodgers play.

Looks like tickets will be starting at just ten dollars and for better seats, they can cost up to forty. We will keep an eye on that when we get closer to the date. The team's popularity exploded after appearing on ESPN and everyone has wanted to go to a game. Well, now that the team is hitting the road, you can see them live.

Remember Wichita Falls Baseball Team, The Spudders? The Wichita Falls Spudders were a minor league team that operated right here in Wichita Falls, Texas for decades. We decided to take a look back on some old school moments from our former team here.