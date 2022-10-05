‘These Texas Roots Don’t Go Away’ – Steve Trevino on Upcoming Wichita Falls Show

We have a great night of comedy to look forward to here in Wichita Falls.

Steve Trevino is set to take the stage at Memorial Auditorium on Friday, November 4 at 7:00 pm. Score a pair of tickets to the show right here.

Ahead of the performance, Steve was kind enough to give me a call to discuss the show and a whole lot more.

One of the things we hit on was the fact that he’s scheduled to play a few dates in Tampa, Florida this week. He admitted to being concerned that the show wouldn’t happen due to Hurricane Ian, but he joked that Tom Brady kept the hurricane away.

All kidding aside, I pointed out the fact that the folks out there could really use a laugh right now and, in that way, he’s a healer. Steve responded that he wholeheartedly believes that laughter is the best medicine and he takes his job seriously.

The thing about Steve’s routine is that he is authentic and relatable. When asked if he struggled with just being himself early on in his career, he admitted that when he was young, he didn’t really know what he wanted to be, thinking he would move to Los Angeles and become this famous comedian. But he slowly realized that “these Texas roots, they don’t go away.”

We also hit on his partnership with his wife Renea (aka Captain Evil), growing up in a small town, his charity, Helicopters for Heroes, and more.

Give the entire interview a listen below.

