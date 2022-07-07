Scary Video Shows a Firework Malfunction and Light the Entire Stash

What could possibly go wrong while lighting fireworks on your front lawn? In the case of the folks in this video – everything.

The irony of it all is that the incident was caught on a “SimpliSafe” camera. I guess the old security system didn’t live up to its expectations on that fateful July 4th.

Watch as the people gathered sit back for a grand old fireworks show right there in the middle of their neighborhood when the first firework malfunctions and sends sparks flying right at them.

Luckily, most of the people were quick to get the hell out of the way, because that was just the beginning of the show. It appears that one of the sparks found its way into the entire stash of fireworks and that was when the real show began.

The chain reaction that followed resulted in an explosion that completely engulfed the mini-van that was parked right by the stash. It’s a miracle the van’s gas tank didn’t catch on fire and blow up.

As you might expect, the Twitter reactions were ruthless.

